- 'CORRUPT GWERU CITY WARD 11, COUNCILLOR, ALBERT CHIRAU parcelled out housing stands to his children aged 13 and five'.
- FORMER BOTSWANA PRESIDENT IAN KHAMASAYS THE SADC REGION MUST STEP IN TO SOLVE THE ZIMBABWE CRISIS as pressure mounts on President 'Ediot' Mnangagwa to hold talks with his rivals.
- MDC-T SEC GEN MWONZORA SAYS CHAMISA, is a hypocrite who pretends to hate Zanu-PF when, his transport company was contracted to ferry milk from late former President Robert Mugabe's dairy
- NONSENSE!-MNANGAGWA ZANU PF REGIME CLAIMS AT least 200 000 new houses will be constructed by 2023, while apartments that are unfit for human habitation will be rebuilt and informal settlements revamped as part of a raft of measures to overhaul Zimbabwe’s housing sector
‘PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS THERE IS NO CRISIS IN ZIMBABWE AND THANKS BRAINWASHED Zimbabweans for remaining resolute in defiance of machinations by opposition elements to foment instability in the country.’The President said this in his opening remarks during the 113 Ordinary Session of Zanu-PF’s Central Committee.He said the so-called crisis that was being peddled by the opposition and their allies were a creation of the imaginations that was being spread through false social media narratives.President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans not be side-tracked by such claims aimed at causing disharmony in the country but focus on the development agenda being pursued by Government.The President also dispelled notions that Zanu-PF had a strained relationship with South Africa’s ruling party ANC saying the ties remained cordial and was in constant communication with his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa. herald