- MUM OF THREE, (31) NHS ROTHERHAM OPERATING DEPARTMENT worker chased down street and stabbed to death with machete by estranged husband (41)
- 'CORRUPT GWERU CITY WARD 11, COUNCILLOR, ALBERT CHIRAU parcelled out housing stands to his children aged 13 and five'.
- FORMER BOTSWANA PRESIDENT IAN KHAMASAYS THE SADC REGION MUST STEP IN TO SOLVE THE ZIMBABWE CRISIS as pressure mounts on President 'Ediot' Mnangagwa to hold talks with his rivals.
- MDC-T SEC GEN MWONZORA SAYS CHAMISA, is a hypocrite who pretends to hate Zanu-PF when, his transport company was contracted to ferry milk from late former President Robert Mugabe's dairy
- NONSENSE!-MNANGAGWA ZANU PF REGIME CLAIMS AT least 200 000 new houses will be constructed by 2023, while apartments that are unfit for human habitation will be rebuilt and informal settlements revamped as part of a raft of measures to overhaul Zimbabwe’s housing sector
WINTER IS HERE AND TOUGH NEW MEASURES to control the spread of coronavirus in the north-east of England, now take the total number of people across the UK in lockdown to over 10 million people. AT 10:30 am today the whole of England could possibly be placed into lockdown due to the rise in coronavirus infection….LIFE IS TURNING UPSIDE DOWN!
