WINTER IS HERE AND TOUGH NEW MEASURES to control the spread of coronavirus in the north-east of England, now take the total number of people across the UK in lockdown to over 10 million people. AT 10:30 am today the whole of England could possibly be placed into lockdown due to the rise in coronavirus infection….LIFE IS TURNING UPSIDE DOWN!

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

WINTER IS HERE AND TOUGH NEW MEASURES to control the spread of coronavirus in the north-east of England, now take the total number of people across the UK in lockdown to over 10 million people. AT 10:30 am today the whole of England could possibly be placed into lockdown due to the rise in coronavirus infection….LIFE IS TURNING UPSIDE DOWN!

Leave a Comment